MUSTCHIN,
Robert James (Bob):
Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family at Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 6th April 2019, aged 61 years. Cherished husband of June for 38 years. Much Loved Dad of Julie, James, and Jason & Zoe. Special & adored Poppa to Khloe.
"Rest in Peace"
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, 11th April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Mustchin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019