DAWSON,
Robert Geoffrey (Bob):
On 7 May 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicki for so nearly 62 years. Treasured father & father-in-law of Lesley, Marian & Stuart Johnston, Trevor & Deirdre (and the late Annemarie). Much loved Grandpa of 8 grandchildren and their spouses. Great-Grandpa of 3 (and 2 halves). A service for Bob will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans), 124 Comries Rd, Chartwell, on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waikato Hospital Chaplaincy, and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dawson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from May 11 to May 14, 2019