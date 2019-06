COATSWORTH,

Robert William:

Bob, it has been a year since you passed away. There have been so many things that I have wanted to share with you. The respect and love shown for you by your family, friends and work mates from Ross Reid was overwhelming. The support and assistance given to those of us who remain here, was and continues to be amazing. Husband, father, brother, friend and workmate.

Bob, you will forever remain loved and remembered.