VEENEMANS,
Robbert Christiaan:
Sadly passed away as a result of a short illness on the 7th June 2019 aged 78 years. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Selwyn Park Rest Retirement Home for their care of Robbert. A private service for Robbert is being held today Monday 10th of June 2019 in Whangarei. All communications to the Struijcken and Veenemans families c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2019