Rita MILLER

Guest Book
  • "Aunty Rita, So strong and independent. A lovely lady in..."
    - Suzanne Dittmer
Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

MILLER,
Rita Frances (nee Watkins):
On 6 June 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William George (Bill). Much loved mother of John & Marlene, Alan. Loved Nana of Kari, Matthew, Cameron, Mateo. Loved great-Nana of Elin. A service for Rita will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Miller family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.