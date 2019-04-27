FREEMAN,

Richard Leonard (Len):

Passed away at Kimihia Home & Hospital on Saturday, 20 April 2019. Loved partner of Maureen, and father of Chantel, Adam, and Dawn. Loved by Trevor & Juliet, Paul, and his Grandchildren.

It's not what we write or even what we say, but how we remember you in our very special way.

Forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to the carers and nurses who cared for Len in his final days. At Len's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Freeman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.





