TUCK, Rex Lloyd:
Passed away peacefully,
15th May, with his family at his side, aged 87. Loved husband of Eileen for 65 years. Father of Gwen, George & Carol, Raewyn & Graeme, Brian & Julie, Garry & Carol. Grandad to 16, Grandpa & Poppa to his many great-grandchildren. Funeral at Tamahere Eventide Retirement Village at 11.00am on Monday 20th May. Correspondence to 17/621 State Highway 1, RD 3, Hamilton 3283. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atawhai Assissi Hospital.
Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2019