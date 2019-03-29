Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex MCINTOSH. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato, on 28 March 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved partner of Gloria. Beloved father and father-in-law of Dylan and Alana, and Kahn. Granddad Rexy to Sativa, Bayleigh and Willow. Loved son of the late Kenneth and Joy McIntosh. Loved brother of Keith (deceased), Bruce and Maria, and Rod and Kerry. Uncle to Emma-Jane and William, Luke and Vanessa, Thomas, Connor, and Ben. A service to remember Rex and celebrate his life will be held at 11.00am, on Saturday 30 March 2019, at the family graveside, Ngaruawahia Cemetery, followed by the wake at the Ngaruawahia Bowling Club. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato, for their wonderful care for Rex. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to







McINTOSH, Rex Kenneth:Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato, on 28 March 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved partner of Gloria. Beloved father and father-in-law of Dylan and Alana, and Kahn. Granddad Rexy to Sativa, Bayleigh and Willow. Loved son of the late Kenneth and Joy McIntosh. Loved brother of Keith (deceased), Bruce and Maria, and Rod and Kerry. Uncle to Emma-Jane and William, Luke and Vanessa, Thomas, Connor, and Ben. A service to remember Rex and celebrate his life will be held at 11.00am, on Saturday 30 March 2019, at the family graveside, Ngaruawahia Cemetery, followed by the wake at the Ngaruawahia Bowling Club. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato, for their wonderful care for Rex. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz , and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the McIntosh family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 29, 2019

