RUF, Rene Eugen:
Passed away after a short illness at Waipuna Hospice on 6th March 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband for 50 years of Leslie. Loved Dad of Oliver and Christine (Sydney) and the late Armin. Loving Grandpa of Alexander, and Isabella. A celebration of Rene's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Beach Road, Katikati, on Saturday 9th March at 1.00pm, followed by an interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice online at bit.ly/reruf0603 or can be left at the service. All communications to Ruf Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 8, 2019