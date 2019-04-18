NICHOLSON, Reginald John
(Rev. Venerable): MNZM
On 17 April 2019, suddenly at home in Summerset Village, Hamilton. Loved husband of Joan; loved father of Andrew and Brenda, Mark and Susie, Sarah and John; loved Grandad of Ben and Jacob; James, William and Laura; Emma, Sam and Kate. A service will be held at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday 23 April, at 11.30am, followed by private burial. Communications may be sent to the Nicholson family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
