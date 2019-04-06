JEPSON,
Reginald Walter (Reg):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 30th March 2019. Devoted husband of Pearl for 60 years. Cherished dad to Hilary and Adrian. Father-in-law to Grant and Michelle. Loved Grandfather of Gemma and partner Jason, Samuel and Alice. Great-Grandfather of Flynn and Grace. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Waikato Hospital for the kindness, care and respect that you gave to Reg.
Will be sadly missed.
Rest in peace.
A private family funeral has been held. All communications to the Jepson family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 6, 2019