  • "Reece.I loved the stories Sarah told.We spent hours on..."
    - Kelly Ashton
  • "Sarah, words cannot express how shocked and saddened I was..."
    - Shona Barker
  • "Dear Sarah and kids. All my love with you at this sad and..."
    - Andrea Donaldson
  • "Farewell, my old friend. I miss your smiley face and..."
    - Theresa van Lent
  • "Always enjoyed your speeches and sense of fun Reece. We..."
    - Judy Uden

JACOBSEN, Reece David:
Tragically taken from us at such a young age on Friday, 29th March 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 40. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sarah. Adored and special Dad to Reuben, Oliver and Sophia. A memorial service in celebration of Reece's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to the Jacobsen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
