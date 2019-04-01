JACOBSEN, Reece David:
Tragically taken from us at such a young age on Friday, 29th March 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 40. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sarah. Adored and special Dad to Reuben, Oliver and Sophia. A memorial service in celebration of Reece's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to the Jacobsen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019