McDONALD,

Raymond Colin:

A proud Kiwi of Canadian and Scottish descent. Outlived all of his ancestors to get to 91 which he was very proud of. Known to everyone as Mac, and Bud to his relatives. Died in Waikato Hospital after a short illness on 29th March 2019. A man with a lovely sense of humour and a friend to everyone. Husband of June and Anne, both deceased. Much missed by his extended family of McDonalds, Brewertons and Browns. The funeral will be held in the Eventide Wesley Chapel, Cherry Lane, Tamahere, Hamilton, at 1.30pm on Thursday 4th April. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Support please. All communications to the McDonald family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





