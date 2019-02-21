Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond MCCONNELL. View Sign



Raymond (Ray):

Passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home on 19 February 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 60 years. Dearly loved Dad of Terence, the late Craig, Susan, Michael and Robyn, and Brent. Special Granddad of Morgan, Blair and Amy, Jakan, Casey, Anais, Sharlee, and Luca. Loved Great-Granddad of Arizona. A service for Ray will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 25 February 2019, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to the McConnell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







