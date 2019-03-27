MARKIE,
Raymond Brian (Brian):
In his 88th year, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife of 67 years, Josie. Father and Poppa of Raymond (Cambridge), Trish and David (Melbourne), Sherryll and Ross (Gisborne), Stephen (dec) and Fiona (Gisborne), Peter (Blenheim), Jaki and Steve (Gisborne), and 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Brian's life will take place on Saturday, 30 March at Unit 2/63 Harris Street, Gisborne, at 2.30pm.
"He rests in peace"
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 27, 2019