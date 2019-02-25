COPPING, Raymond
Jeffries Alouis (Ray):
On 21 February 2019, aged 76 years, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers at Rossendale Dementia Care, Hamilton. Dearly loved and adored husband of Faye, loving father of Linda, Leanne, Wendy, Cherie and father-in-law of Owen and Bruce. Grandfather to Ben, Wesley, Liam, Scout and Anneliese. Son of Jeff and Ada (both dec), brother and brother-in-law of Mavis (dec) and Vernon Perry, Barbara and Jerry (dec) Manders, John (dec), Len and Cheryl, Kevin and Marie, Charlie, Moria Faulkner; Karen and Ross Pullar. Loved Uncle Ray to his many nephews and nieces. Heartfelt gratitude to Rossendale Dementia Care Home for their love, care and support. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Hamilton Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 11.00am on Wednesday, 27 February 2019. Communications c/-Mrs F Copping, 9 Kimiora Close, Hamilton 3214.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019