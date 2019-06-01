BRYANT, Raymond Tony:
Fay, Wendy & David, Michael & Jodie, Vicki, and families, would like to sincerely thank all the many people for their love & support with the passing of Tony. The donations to St John's Ambulance, the lovely flowers, baking, cards and the many visitors have all been much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all, as many addresses are unknown.
"Deep in our hearts you'll always stay.
Loved & missed every day."
Published in Waikato Times on June 1, 2019