BRYANT,

Raymond Tony (Tony):

Passed away suddenly on 2nd May 2019, aged 72 years. Best friend, soulmate, husband and lover of Fay. Devoted proud dad of Wendy, Michael, and Vicki, loved father-in-law of David Reynolds and Jodie Bryant. Dearly loved poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special uncle to his nieces and nephews, and special friend to many. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 6th May 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bryant family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

