RAWIRI,
Rangiahoroa (Rangi):
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, 16 June 2019. Loved wife of the late Robert Rawiri. Loving mother of Darrell, Barbara, Nigel and Craig. Much loved grandmother of four grandchildren. A Service for Rangi will be held in Raungaiti Marae, 6428 SH 24, Waharoa, on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Raungaiti Urupa, Waharoa. All communications to the Rawiri family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019