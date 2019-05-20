Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon WINIATA. View Sign Death Notice



Ramon Michael (Saus):

Peacefully passed away at home in Komata, on 18th May, 2019, after a long battle of illness. Dearly loved son of Bing and Jane. Treasured husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved Father of Jason, Ahi, and Bianca; Tania and Brendon. Best ever Poppa of Bailey, Ngatai, Tai and Kiara. Cherished brother of Tiiti (deceased), Linda, Martha, Rongo (deceased), Janis, David, Anita and Christine. Funeral will be held at Te Pai O Hauraki Marae, Paeroa, on Thursday 23rd May at 10:00am. Final resting place at Puke Totara Urupa, Komata. All communications to: 7411A State Highway 26, RD4, Paeroa 3674.







WINIATA,Ramon Michael (Saus):Peacefully passed away at home in Komata, on 18th May, 2019, after a long battle of illness. Dearly loved son of Bing and Jane. Treasured husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved Father of Jason, Ahi, and Bianca; Tania and Brendon. Best ever Poppa of Bailey, Ngatai, Tai and Kiara. Cherished brother of Tiiti (deceased), Linda, Martha, Rongo (deceased), Janis, David, Anita and Christine. Funeral will be held at Te Pai O Hauraki Marae, Paeroa, on Thursday 23rd May at 10:00am. Final resting place at Puke Totara Urupa, Komata. All communications to: 7411A State Highway 26, RD4, Paeroa 3674. Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers