WALLACE, Raburn Robert:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dear loved husband of the late Phyllis for 61 years "now together, forever a team." Loved brother of Cathal Spence-Payne, and uncle to her UK family. Loved Uncle Ray of Gaylene and Andrew Ormsby (Otorohanga). A Service for Raburn will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ormsby family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019