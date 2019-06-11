MILLARD,
Phyllis Ann (nee Larsen):
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Sunday 9 June 2019, late of Otorohanga, in her 96th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late John. Treasured and loved mother of Margaret, Gaylene (deceased), Patrick (deceased), Irene, Alison, and Linda. A loved mother-in-law. Adored and cherished nana to her 9 grandchildren and
11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga, on Thursday 13 June at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to the Millard Family, PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 11, 2019