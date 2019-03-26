BARR, Phyllis (Phyl):
Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, on Sunday, 24 March 2019 after a short illness. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Dianne, Michael and Penelope, Toby, Ian and Heather. Beloved nana and great-nana of Lauren, Megan, Leo, Paige and Emma.
You will be greatly missed.
A service will be held for Phyl at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Friday 29 March 2019 at 1.30pm. Our grateful thanks to all the dedicated staff at Waikato Hospital cardiac care unit who supported mum during her last nine days. All communications c/- the Barr family, 69a Casey Avenue, Fairfield, Hamilton 3214.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019