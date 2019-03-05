MACPHERSON-WILSON,
Phillip Angus William:
Taken from us too early on 1st March 2019. Treasured father of Kloey and Jayden. Beloved son of Mathew and Joy. Beloved brother of Raewyn, Bonnie and Sonia. Grandson of Mick and the late Celia Wilson, Les and the late Barbara Jamieson. Loved by all his aunties, uncles, cuzzies, nieces, nephews and friends.
Forever in our hearts
my brother. We love you.
A Service for Phillip will be held on Wednesday 6th March at the Hukanui Marae, Gordonton Road, Gordonton, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Taupiri maunga.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2019