KENDON, Phillip Graham:
On Tuesday, 21st May 2019, at Aparangi Care Centre in Te Kauwhata, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Adored father of Anthea. Loved grandfather of Ethan & Emma. Father of Maria and Paul. Grandfather of Paige. Beloved brother, uncle and mate to many. A Service for Phillip will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, (tomorrow) Friday 24th May at 1.00pm, to be followed later by a private cremation. All communications to the Kendon Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on May 23, 2019