GIBB, Philip Gordon:
Passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by family members at St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Glenise. Loved Father to Sally and Barry and Father-in-Law to Nigel and Kerry. Loved Brother of Janet and Mary and the late Berenice, Lindsay, Alfred (Buster) Marjorie, Roland, Brett, Max, Eric and Rex. Loved Grandfather to Karen, Andrew, Jason, April and Fiona. Very much loved Great-Grandad to his many Great-Grandchildren. Following Philip's wishes, a private cremation is to be held on Monday, June 10, 2019. All communications to the Gibb Family c/- 30 Doriemus Drive, TeRapa, Hamilton 3200.
Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2019