WILSON, Peter Ean:
Passed away peacefully on 21 April 2019, surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Lois (nee Walsh). Loved father and father-in-law of Lee, Darren and Deborah, Steven and Rebecca. Dearly loved Granddad of Devon, Hunter, Riley, Matthew, Courtney, Jorja, Jack, and Cooper. The family would like to thank the Management and Staff at Hilda Ross Rest Home Hospital for their kindness and support over the past few months. A service for Peter will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 25 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242 and can be made online at bit.ly/wilsonpe2104, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Wilson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019