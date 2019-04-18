ORMAN,
Peter James Gordon (Pete):
[Service No. W3126753, RAF, SGT] Passed away peacefully on Monday, 15th April 2019, at Windsor Court, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Paul O'Byrne, Dayve (Danno) and Jacqui, Nik and Diane, Deb and Malc. Dearly loved grandad of 9 and great-grandad of 5. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 24th April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Orman family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2019