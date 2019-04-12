McSWEENEY, Peter Robin:
On 10th April 2019, aged 72. Peter passed away suddenly after a short battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Vicki. Father and father-in-law to Maree and Shaun and Jack and Jo. Poppa to Peter, Harry, Sophie, Jacob, Conor, Emily and Olivia. A funeral to celebrate Peter's life will be held at 1.00pm on Tuesday 16th April, at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave (entrance), Matamata. All messages to the McSweeney Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019