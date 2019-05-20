KING, Peter John:
Passed away on 16th May 2019, Hamilton, aged 72. Much loved Dad to Alistair and Haley, Charlotte and Colin. Greatly adored Grandad to Piper. Beloved brother to Margaret, Francesca and Eileen. Treasured uncle to many. The family would like to thank Radius St Joan's for their attention, care and friendship they gave Peter. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church (278 Clyde Street, Hillcrest, Hamilton 3214, cnr of Knighton Rd and Clyde Street) on Thursday 23rd May at 10.00am. All communications to King family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2019