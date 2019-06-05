BURNEY,
Peter Desmond (Kojak):
Passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved father of Katy and Michael; father-in-law of Jeremy; adored Grandad of Blake; loved partner of Sara; dear son of Leila and Desmond.
'Be at peace forever more'
A service for Peter will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Saturday 8th June at 1.30pm. Correspondence to the Burney Family C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2019