BALLINGALL, Peter James:
On 3 March 2019, after a short illness. Aged 80. Dearly loved Dad of Anne; and John & Inge (Aust). Loved Grandad of Mack & Erin. Very dearly loved friend of Glennys. A service for Peter will be held on Thursday 7 March 2019 at 1.00pm at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. Special thanks to Dr Oliver Howlett, Respiratory Department, Waikato Hospital for his compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to Ballingall Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2019