MATHIS, Percy John:
Surrounded by his family on 12th June 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Shane and Gay, Sheryl and Shane, Grant and Jess, Tracey and Greg. Much loved Poppa to Cole, Alyssa, and Jake; Paige, Taylah, Sean, and Neve; Max, Zavier, Molly, and Flynn; and Alba.
"Cheerio"
A Service for Percy will be held at the Putaruru District Services Memorial Club, Buckland Street, on Monday 17th June at 2.00pm, followed by interment at The Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2019