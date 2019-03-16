WILSON,
On 13 March 2019 peacefully at Resthaven Cambridge, aged 67 years. Married to Allan. Mum & mother-in-law of Maria, Richard, Nicholas and their partners and Nana of Sophia. Admired, loved and respected by her family, friends and patients. A service for Penny will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wilson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019