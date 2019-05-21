STEWART,
Patricia Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 18th May 2019, aged 88. Loving wife of Eddie Webster and the late Joe Stewart. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marylyn and Colin, Heather, Christine and Steve, Peter, and Glen. Loved Grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. A service for Patricia will be held at The Methodist Church, 261 Bank Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 23rd May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Stewart family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 21, 2019