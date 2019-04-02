RIELLY, Patricia Mary "Pat":
Passed away at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by family. Aged 92 years. Much loved Mum of Maria, Shonagh, Dean, Sean, Kristine, MaCushla and the late Mark, Cathy and Suzie. Very special Nana to Browyn, Aubrey and Eben. Loved grandmother of 18 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great-grandmother of 1.
Greatly loved and missed by all who knew her.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Friday, 5th April at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted for World Vision and may be left at the church. All communications to Rielly family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019