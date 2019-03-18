BACON, Patricia Eireen
(Pat) (nee Wilton):
Of Waikanae, formerly of Tokoroa, Pat passed away peacefully at Charles Fleming Hospital on Friday, 15 March 2019. Aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother of John, Denise & Russell Pilcher, Gillian Hunter, and Maree & Matthew Crocker. Loved Grandma to Caitlin and Hannah; Sarah; and Alex. Loved daughter of the late Eireen & Noel Wilton and loved sister to Fred (dec), Moyra & Tony Partelow, and Shaun (dec). Thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming for their wonderful care. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery) on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 at 2pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2019