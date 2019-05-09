PETERS, Pamela Fay (Pam)
(nee Roach):
Passed away in Auckland on Wednesday 8th May 2019, aged 82. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, and mother and mother-in-law of David, Janine and Nigel and Tim. Loved Nans and Nana Pam of James, Matt and Alice, Levi and Rebecca and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Chase. Companion of Frank. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, at 1.30pm, on Monday 13th May. Heartfelt thanks to the medical and nursing support team at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation www.childcancer.org.nz would be appreciated. Refreshments will be served after the service and we welcome you to join us in remembering Pam. All communication to Peters Family, C/- PO Box 25-109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740.
