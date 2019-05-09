Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela PETERS. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Roach):

Passed away in Auckland on Wednesday 8th May 2019, aged 82. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, and mother and mother-in-law of David, Janine and Nigel and Tim. Loved Nans and Nana Pam of James, Matt and Alice, Levi and Rebecca and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Chase. Companion of Frank. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, at 1.30pm, on Monday 13th May. Heartfelt thanks to the medical and nursing support team at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation

State of Grace East

095270366



PETERS, Pamela Fay (Pam)(nee Roach):Passed away in Auckland on Wednesday 8th May 2019, aged 82. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, and mother and mother-in-law of David, Janine and Nigel and Tim. Loved Nans and Nana Pam of James, Matt and Alice, Levi and Rebecca and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Chase. Companion of Frank. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, at 1.30pm, on Monday 13th May. Heartfelt thanks to the medical and nursing support team at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation www.childcancer.org.nz would be appreciated. Refreshments will be served after the service and we welcome you to join us in remembering Pam. All communication to Peters Family, C/- PO Box 25-109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740.State of Grace East095270366 Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers