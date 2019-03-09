HOLDEN,
Pamela Margaret:
Passed away on Thursday, 7th March 2019, after a short illness, as a result of an accident. In her 88th year. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Julian & Clare and Lauren & the late Arthur. Loved Granny "Pam- Pam" to Theo, Bronte, Caitlin & Devon. A special thank you to the caring staff at Resthaven Resthome, Cambridge. A service for Pamela will be held on Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at 1.30pm at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Holden Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019