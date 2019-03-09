Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela BRIGHT. View Sign



5.1.1943 - 7.3.2019

Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Rick and sister to Faye Allwood. She will be remembered lovingly by her children and their partners; Mitchell, Tania, Nicole (Howard family), Taryn & Glen Murray, and grandchildren; Jasper, Madeleine, Freddie and Hugo. The family send their thanks to the Martinborough and wider Wairarapa community for their support and the wonderful staff of Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton. A service will be held at the Martinborough Golf Club, Todds Road, Martinborough, on Monday 11th March 2019 at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear colourful attire in celebration of Gayle's life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to cancer support group; Sweet Louise at

Gary Pickering Funerals

NZIFH Masterton



BRIGHT, Pamela (Gayle):5.1.1943 - 7.3.2019Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Rick and sister to Faye Allwood. She will be remembered lovingly by her children and their partners; Mitchell, Tania, Nicole (Howard family), Taryn & Glen Murray, and grandchildren; Jasper, Madeleine, Freddie and Hugo. The family send their thanks to the Martinborough and wider Wairarapa community for their support and the wonderful staff of Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton. A service will be held at the Martinborough Golf Club, Todds Road, Martinborough, on Monday 11th March 2019 at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear colourful attire in celebration of Gayle's life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to cancer support group; Sweet Louise at www.sweetlouise.co.nz Gary Pickering FuneralsNZIFH Masterton Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers