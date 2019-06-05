GREEN, Paki:
21.11.1950 - 02.06.2019
Aged 68 years old
Peacefully on his whenua in Waitomo. Son of the late Kohatu and Wati Green, and Harry and Nancy Ihaia. Beloved Koro, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will return to Rereamanu for the duration of his tangi where the service will also be, on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.00am, and then taken to Tokikapu Marae, Waitomo, where he will be laid to rest.
Kãti ake e koro, moe mai rã i te urunga te taka, i te moenga te whakaarahia. Takahia rã te ara ki a Kohatu rãua ko Wati mã, me tõ whãnau e tatari ana Mahue mai ko tõ whãnau e tangi hotu ana, tõ whare ki Waitomo e tü tahanga nei. Takoto mãrire mai e koro ki roto i ngã ringa atawhai o te Atua. Haere, oki atu rã.
Kia au te moe. Pai mãrire!
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2019