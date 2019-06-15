IRWIN, Olga Lillian:
Passed away peacefully on 14th June 2019, at age 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray (Mouse), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Annette, Dale and Rodney Spiers, and Mark. Adored nana of 9 and great-grandmother of 12.
"You are at peace now
with Dad."
A Celebration of Olga's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 18th June 2019, at 11.30am, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Irwin family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from June 15 to June 18, 2019