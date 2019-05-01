Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norton DAVIS. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Monday 29 April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 86 years. Loved husband to the late Iris, father and father-in-law of Gavin and Diana, Barbara and Paul, and grandfather to Mark and Daniel.

'Michael's focus on family and his quirky sense of humour will be sorely missed'

A Funeral Mass for Michael will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 4 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Aroha Public Cemetery, Stanley Road, Te Aroha. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neurological Foundation by visiting their website





DAVIS, Norton Michael:Peacefully on Monday 29 April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 86 years. Loved husband to the late Iris, father and father-in-law of Gavin and Diana, Barbara and Paul, and grandfather to Mark and Daniel.'Michael's focus on family and his quirky sense of humour will be sorely missed'A Funeral Mass for Michael will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 4 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Aroha Public Cemetery, Stanley Road, Te Aroha. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neurological Foundation by visiting their website www.neurological.org.nz and clicking on the 'donate' button or donations can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Davis family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Published in Waikato Times from May 1 to May 3, 2019





