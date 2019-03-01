JACKSON, Norman "Rollo":
|
On 25th February 2019, at Rossendale Dementia Hospital Hamilton, after 3 years exceptional care by all the staff. Dearly loved husband of Stella for 59 years. Loved Dad of Donna, Gary, Vicki & Craig. Pamps to Sarah, Janey, Julie, Gea, Amy, Marco & Kate. Great-Granddad of Willow. Father-in-law to Bernie, Martin, Andrew & Leonie.
Sadly missed by us all.
Now at peace.
A private service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 1, 2019