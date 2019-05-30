PERROTT, Norah Anne

(Peggy) (nee McKay):



31.07.1921 - 19.05.2019

Peacefully after a long and full life. Peggy loved teaching, plants and animals and was an enthusiastic traveler. She was a great cook; an avid reader, had a lifelong interest in current affairs and was a friend to many. Peggy was much loved by her family; her parents George and Ivy McKay (late of Ormond), her late brother Joe McKay, her sister-in-law Olive McKay, her husband of 65 years the late Dick Perrott, her children Richard and Rosemary, Helen and Greg, her grandchildren Joseph and Lawry Perrott and Tamar Kinney. Peg lives in the memory and love of all of them. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Duart Hospital in Havelock North for their kind and loving care during the last days of Peggy's life and offer their thanks to the staff and residents of Summerset in the Orchard in Hastings for their unobtrusive attention and friendship during Peggy's final years. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private cremation has been held. However, a celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date.



