HOOKER, Nora Ethel
(nee Little):
On 14 June 2019 peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Home aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Rodney & Pam, Glenda & Warrick, Warren & Judy. Loved Nana of 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A service for Nora will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Cnr Clyde Street & Knighton Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 11.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Hooker family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 15 to June 18, 2019