GRIFFIN, Nora Madeline:
On 28 March 2019. Loved daughter of the late Kath and Jim Griffin. Special sister of the late John and Ellen. Loved sister-in-law of Elizabeth Griffin, aunt of 7, great-aunt of 10 and great-great-aunt of 2. As per Nora's request her ashes will be put to rest in the Griffin Family grave in Gisborne. Messages to Griffin Family, 14 Bryce Street, Gisborne 4010.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2019