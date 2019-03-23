MORRIS, Nola Georgia
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola MORRIS.
(nee Russell):
Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Retirement Village on 22 March 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harvey Morris, and a much loved aunt. There will be a service at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Monday 1 April at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be welcome to Hospice Waikato and may be left at the service or paid on line. All communications to the Morris family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2019