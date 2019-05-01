BOYCE, Noelene Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide Rest Home on 29 April 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum of Dean and Dianna, Shane and Wendy, and Noel and Sharon. Loved Nana of Zachary, Jordan, Alisha, and Jake. A service for Noelene will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday,
3 May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Tamahere Eventide Rest Home and can be made online at bit.ly/boycenm2904, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Boyce family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 1, 2019