BRIDSON, Nils
(Gordon Nils):
On April 6, 2019, in Wairoa, with Cindy at his side. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Cindy (nee Schofield). Loved father and father-in-law of Caroline and Mark Steer, Lindsay and Grant Blake, Angelique Bridson, and Matthew and Nicole Bridson. Grandfather of Ryan, Connor, Tyler and Lachlan Steer, Joshua, Caleb and Ashleigh Blake, and Isabella and Grace Bridson. Loved and respected friend of Darren, Carlena, Steve and Julie, and Matt and Nicky Limmer. Nilsie to Skye, Kelsey, Mike, Josh and Kezzie Grace, Calista and Ethan, and wee Joel. Funeral Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Lahore Street, Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to Mrs C Bridson, 17 Haig Street, Wairoa 4108.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 10, 2019